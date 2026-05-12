PTA Pushes Major Telecom Reforms With Spectrum Sharing, 5G Expansion, Wi-Fi 7 and Fiberization Drive

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has moved forward with a series of major telecom and broadband reforms aimed at accelerating 4G and 5G expansion, improving internet infrastructure, and increasing digital connectivity across Pakistan.

According to official documents, PTA has developed and approved a nationwide spectrum sharing framework under Clause 8.16 of the Telecom Policy 2015 and forwarded the updated draft to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on April 10, 2026, for policy-level approval.

The proposed framework would allow telecom operators to share assigned spectrum across multiple frequency bands, including 700 MHz, 850 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz, subject to regulatory approval.

Officials say the primary objective of the framework is to improve efficient utilization of telecom resources, reduce infrastructure duplication, lower deployment costs, and accelerate nationwide rollout of advanced 4G and 5G services.

The framework is also expected to improve telecom coverage in rural and underserved regions while ensuring compliance with rollout obligations, quality-of-service benchmarks, and regulatory requirements.

According to the documents, spectrum sharing will be permitted between same-category license holders, allowing telecom companies to optimize network efficiency and expand digital services more rapidly across the country.

Pakistan Opens the 6 GHz Band for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7

In another major development, PTA has issued the Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Framework 2024 in consultation with the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), enabling broader use of unlicensed Wi-Fi spectrum in Pakistan.

The framework officially permits the use of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz frequency bands under defined technical conditions. The opening of the 6GHz band (5925–6425 MHz) is expected to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 technologies nationwide.

Officials believe the move will significantly improve indoor connectivity, broadband offloading, enterprise networking, educational campuses, smart home deployment, and public hotspot services while reducing pressure on mobile networks.

The documents further state that no spectrum fee will apply for WLAN usage within the framework’s approved scope.

PTA Begins District-Level Internet Licensing

PTA has also started issuing district-level class licenses for internet services from January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to encourage local entrepreneurship and increase broadband penetration.

Under the new policy, each license will remain valid for ten years and will remain restricted to a single district. The application processing fee has been fixed at Rs 20,000, while the initial license fee has been set at Rs 300,000.

Officials say the initiative is designed to support smaller internet service providers and improve connectivity in areas where large telecom operators have limited infrastructure presence.

Provinces Remove Fiberization Charges

The documents further reveal that federal and provincial governments have begun abolishing Right of Way (RoW) charges for fiber optic and IT infrastructure projects following directives issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2025.

Authorities, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), National Highway Authority (NHA), Pakistan Railways, and provincial governments, have issued notifications reducing or removing RoW charges for fiberization projects.

Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan have already started implementing the policy, while officials say additional provinces and departments are also expected to follow.

According to officials, the removal of RoW charges is expected to significantly accelerate fiber optic expansion and strengthen Pakistan’s fixed broadband infrastructure over the next several years.

Also read:

PTA Cracks Down on Poor Telecom Services, Issues 39 Notices & Rs 68.9 Million in Penalties