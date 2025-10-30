PTA Q3 2025 Report Reveals Poor Telecom Quality Across Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its Quality of Service (QoS) Survey Report for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, revealing that most telecom operators in Pakistan are still struggling to meet required performance standards. Despite Zong and Jazz leading in several categories, the overall quality of mobile services across the country remains below expectations.

The report shows that cellular mobile operators (CMOs) have only partially met key performance indicators (KPIs) such as voice quality, webpage loading, and latency. These KPIs are part of their license obligations under the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021.

According to official sources, no operator has managed to meet all KPIs since these surveys began. While PTA had previously issued warnings and even fines, no penalties have been imposed since August 2023, despite the continued decline in service quality.

The QoS survey was conducted between July and September 2025 in 17 cities and two major road routes across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. It included 46,000 voice calls and SMS tests, along with 0.33 million broadband samples to assess the performance of the four main telecom operators — Jazz, Zong, Ufone, and Telenor.

The survey tested multiple areas, including voice calls, mobile broadband, webpage loading, latency, and SMS delivery performance. The aim was to evaluate network quality and user experience across urban and rural areas.

Key Findings

4G Coverage

Zong performed best in 4G signal reliability, showing compliance in 15 cities, followed by Jazz in 13 cities. Ufone came third, while Telenor ranked last with compliant coverage in only six cities.

Mobile Broadband Speeds

When it comes to download speeds, Jazz led in most cities, with Zong following closely. For upload speeds, Zong took the top spot, while Jazz came second. Both Ufone and Telenor lag behind in speed and consistency.

Latency (Response Time)

Telenor performed best in latency, meaning its network responded faster in most cities. Jazz and Zong came next, while Ufone showed the highest delays, especially in hilly areas such as Murree and Abbottabad.

Webpage Loading Time

In terms of webpage loading speed, Ufone and Jazz performed the best, with most pages loading within the five-second benchmark. Telenor ranked second, and Zong came in third, showing slower results in some cities.

Voice Call Quality

For voice services, Zong led again, followed by Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone. Zong achieved strong results in call setup success rate, call completion, and audio clarity. Most non-compliance was seen in call setup time and user satisfaction (MOS).

SMS Services

In SMS delivery, Zong achieved the best performance, showing the fastest and most reliable message delivery. Jazz and Telenor shared the second position, while Ufone once again ranked last.

Overall Rankings

Category 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 4G Coverage Zong Jazz Ufone Telenor Download Speed Jazz Zong Ufone Telenor Upload Speed Zong Jazz Ufone Telenor Latency Telenor Jazz Zong Ufone Webpage Loading Ufone/Jazz Telenor Zong — Voice Zong Jazz Telenor Ufone SMS Zong Jazz/Telenor Ufone —

The PTA’s latest survey shows that Zong remains the top performer in network coverage, voice, and SMS quality, while Jazz dominates in download speeds and webpage loading. Telenor excels in latency, but struggles in speed and coverage. Ufone, however, ranks last in most categories despite performing decently in webpage loading.

The findings reflect ongoing challenges in Pakistan’s telecom sector, where poor service quality continues to affect millions of users, and enforcement from regulators appears to have weakened over time.

