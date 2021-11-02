PTA QoS Survey: Battle Between Jazz & Zong Persists- Has Telenor Left the race?

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has conducted a QoS Survey of Roads to measure the quality of services offered by CMOs to their customers and also to reveal at which position they stand. PTA QoS survey was carried out in 18 cities and 8 motorways, highways, inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool. The survey routes were selected in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads, and the majority of sectors and colonies in the designated areas.

Based on the compliance level of each KPU against the threshold, Mobile network operators (Jazz, Zong, Telenor, and Ufone) were ranked between 1st to 4th position in each category: mobile network coverage, voice, and SMS services. In the mobile Broadband speed segment, the ranking is made with respect to the highest data download speed.

Mobile Network Coverage:

CMOs are categorized as per QoS KPI i.e. signal Strength of 4G/LTE and 3G Networks on 8 Surveyed Roads.

Jazz ranked 1st by having 10 complaints and 2 non-compliant scores whereas Zong stood 2nd with 8 compliant and 3 non-compliant scores. Telenor and Ufone are left behind due to the high no complaint score of 5 and 6 respectively.

Mobile Broadband Services:

Each mobile network operator is categorized as per the highest to lowest obtained User Data Throughput in 4G/LTE and 3G.

In this category, Zong stood 1st whereas Jazz secured 2nd position but just live above, Telenor and Ufone couldn’t come up with par with these two operators.

Voice Services:

Each CMO is categorized as per the maximum compliance of Voice QoS KPIs. Below is the result:

As per Voice QoS KPIs is concerned, Zong stood first once again with 35 Compliant whereas 13 non-compliant scorings. On the other hand, Jazz stood second with 37 compliant and 19 non-compliant scores.

SMS Services:

As far as maximum compliance of SMS QoS KPis is concerned, the same winner took the first and second slots.

Jazz stood at 1st with 12 compliant score and 4 non-compliant score. The second position was secured by Ufone with the same scoring.

In the above segments, Telenor was not able to secure the first or second slot for once in any category and remained on either 3rd or 4th.

Overall Standing:

From the above scoring, PTA has extracted the overall standing of operators revealing which operator is performing the best in most of the services offered.

The overall survey is quite confusing for all of us since we usually see Telenor at par with Jazz however with reference to the actual statistics, it seems that Telenor has left the race, and now the actual race is between Jazz and Zong which are giving tough competition to each other as far as their services offered to customers are concerned.

Moreover, the necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the licensing standards.

The survey results have been placed at PTA‘s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

