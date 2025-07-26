The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has published the results of its latest Quality of Service (QoS) survey for fixed-line broadband services. Conducted during the second quarter of 2025, this comprehensive evaluation covered 45 broadband service providers (BSPs) in 22 major cities across Pakistan, including regions like Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. PTA QoS survey also revealed the reasons why your internet lags during peak hours.

PTA QoS Survey Shows Why Your Internet Lags During Peak Hours

Purpose of the Survey

The main goal of the QoS survey is to ensure that consumers receive reliable, high-speed internet services. It helps assess how well service providers are performing based on key performance indicators (KPIs) laid out in the Fixed Broadband Quality of Service Regulations, 2022. These include:

Network Availability (Core and Access Nodes)

(Core and Access Nodes) Network Latency (Local and International)

(Local and International) Jitter

Bandwidth Utilization

Key Findings

The survey revealed that most BSPs met the performance benchmarks for network availability, latency, and jitter. However, a critical issue was discovered with bandwidth utilization. A majority of providers were using more than the recommended 80% of their available bandwidth during peak hours. This high congestion can slow down internet speeds and reduce overall service quality.

Some of the major findings include:

Network Availability : Most operators met the target of 99% for access nodes and 99.9% for core nodes. However, some providers like Air Communication, Hajweri Network, and PTCL in certain cities failed to meet these thresholds.

: Most operators met the target of 99% for access nodes and 99.9% for core nodes. However, some providers like Air Communication, Hajweri Network, and PTCL in certain cities failed to meet these thresholds. Latency : While local latency was within acceptable limits for most BSPs, high latency on international routes was noted for a few, such as NTC (Quetta), 5G WiFi Communication (Havelian), and Way Link (Bhimber). This can affect services like video streaming and online conferencing.

: While local latency was within acceptable limits for most BSPs, high latency on international routes was noted for a few, such as NTC (Quetta), 5G WiFi Communication (Havelian), and Way Link (Bhimber). This can affect services like video streaming and online conferencing. Jitter : A number of providers, including PTCL (Peshawar), Tulu-e-Subha (Lahore), and Global Expert (Abbottabad), showed high jitter values. This is particularly problematic for real-time applications such as VoIP calls and online gaming.

: A number of providers, including PTCL (Peshawar), Tulu-e-Subha (Lahore), and Global Expert (Abbottabad), showed high jitter values. This is particularly problematic for real-time applications such as VoIP calls and online gaming. Bandwidth Utilization: This was the area where most providers struggled. Excessive bandwidth usage during peak times leads to network congestion and poor user experience.

PTA’s Response

The PTA has issued formal notifications to underperforming service providers, urging them to take immediate corrective measures. These include optimising their network resources, upgrading infrastructure, and improving traffic management. By addressing these issues, BSPs can ensure better compliance with national service quality standards.

Importance of the Survey

Regular surveys like this one help improve transparency in the telecom sector. They provide valuable insights into how internet services perform in real conditions. The public can view the full Q2 2025 survey report on the PTA’s official website.

Final Verdict:

While it’s encouraging to see compliance in areas like latency and network availability, the high bandwidth usage by many providers remains a concern. The PTA’s initiative is a step in the right direction, pushing service providers to maintain high standards and deliver better services to users across Pakistan. The next few quarters will show how effectively the providers respond to these findings and improve their services.