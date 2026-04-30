Questions over the cooperation of global social media platforms, particularly Meta, with Pakistan’s cybercrime prevention framework came under discussion during a recent Senate committee meeting. Officials from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed lawmakers on the country’s current mechanism for handling online complaints and regulating harmful digital content. According to the PTA Chairman, the authority primarily acts on public complaints, focusing on blocking and removing unlawful or controversial material. PTA also raises concerns about Meta and social media platforms, noting that 150,000 complaints were reported in one year.

PTA Raises Concerns Over Meta and Social Media Platforms as 150,000 Complaints Reported

He revealed that PTA receives hundreds of complaints regularly, ranging from 400 monthly to approximately 400 daily in some periods. Over the past year alone, more than 150,000 complaints were forwarded to Meta for action.

The chairman acknowledged that compliance from social media platforms has historically been inconsistent. While earlier, only about 30% of complaints were addressed, engagement with platforms has improved the response rate to 64%. However, disparities remain: X showed the lowest compliance rate at 27%, whereas WhatsApp recorded the highest at 98%.

The discussion also highlighted structural changes in Pakistan’s digital regulatory framework. A new body—the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA)—has been established and is expected to take over broader oversight responsibilities. Until it becomes fully operational, PTA will continue managing content blocking and removal.

Members of the Senate Standing Committee, chaired by Palwasha Khan, raised concerns about potential bias in platform moderation policies. Senator Khan specifically referenced an incident involving Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, claiming that a tweet related to Israel had been removed by X.

She alleged that content critical of Israel is disproportionately targeted, describing X as a “biased platform,” and questioned whether any formal action had been taken.

In response, the PTA Chairman clarified that no official complaint regarding the deletion had been filed. He added that the Defence Minister himself described the account as personal, limiting the authority’s jurisdiction in the matter.

The chairman emphasized that broader investigative and enforcement responsibilities lie with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which is better positioned to address systemic concerns related to cybercrime and platform cooperation.

The discussion underscores ongoing challenges in aligning global tech companies with national regulatory frameworks, as Pakistan continues to refine its digital governance structure.