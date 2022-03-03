PTA ranks Ufone 4G as Pakistan’s No.1 Voice and Data Network

Ufone 4G has emerged as Pakistan’s No. 1 Voice and Data network in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA), ‘Mobile Networks Benchmark Report for 2022’. PTA used Network Performance Score (NPS) methodology to ascertain service quality across the country. The integrated innovative methodology, standardized by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) allows regulators to assess network performances through automated tests of simulated Voice, Data and SMS usage behaviors of end users.

The report reaffirms the company’s strong focus on delivering the highest quality connectivity to its customers to enhance their user experience. Ufone 4G topped the nationwide benchmarking campaign, where the company’s Voice and Data services scored the highest aggregate total of 634 out of 800.

The study was held across all federal and provincial capitals including four towns, along with four major motorways & highways to ascertain the quality of mobile networks. PTA survey teams made more than 15 thousand Voice calls and conducted 45 thousand Data tests across an area of approximately 4,522 kilometers in length at these locations.

Ufone 4G achieved highest scores for its Voice and Data services, with a significantly higher margin against the industry benchmarks and other Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in Pakistan. The Pakistani telecom company demonstrated the best call setup performance and the strongest data network across all cities and towns surveyed by the regulator.

The steady improvement in the Ufone 4G’s network quality and coverage was witnessed following its acquisition of 4G spectrum and investment in enhancing and modernizing its network in line with its long-term commitment to improve the user experience of its customers.

It is the second survey by PTA in a year. The regulator carries out telecom benchmarking campaigns from time to time to assess network quality and performance as well as to spur healthy competition in the industry, thereby encouraging delivery of quality service to telecom users.

PTA’s latest ranking reaffirms Ufone 4G’s long term endeavor to transform the way customers experience telecom services. To that end, the company acquired 4G spectrum and continues to innovate and modernize its network to deliver the best Voice and Data experience to the users because users remain at the heart of everything Ufone 4G ever undertakes, as is evident from its cherished brand slogan, Tum He Tou Ho

