PTA Received Over 65,000 Complaints Against Telecom Firms in 3 Years – Internet Tops the List

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released a new report highlighting the growing dissatisfaction of telecom users in the country. According to the figures, PTA received more than 65,846 complaints against telecom firms in the past three years. These complaints mainly revolved around issues related to internet services, poor network coverage, and unsatisfactory customer support.

Internet Services on Top of Complaints

The report shows that the majority of grievances were related to internet services. Customers complained about slow browsing, call drops during internet use, and poor 4G coverage in many areas. While telecom operators have expanded their infrastructure in recent years, users still face connectivity issues, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

Internet services have become a basic necessity in Pakistan. From education and remote work to e-commerce and digital payments, people heavily rely on mobile data. This makes poor internet quality even more frustrating. The report suggests that operators need to invest more in their networks to meet the rising demand for data.

Other Major Issues

Apart from internet-related concerns, many complaints were also linked to balance deduction without consent, delayed SMS delivery, call quality problems, and poor helpline support. Customers frequently reported that they were charged for services they never subscribed to, which further damaged trust in telecom operators.

In some regions, users also faced difficulties in porting their numbers from one network to another. Complaints were made about long delays in the process and misleading information given by service staff.

Complaint Resolution

On a positive note, the PTA confirmed that 99% of all complaints were successfully resolved with the cooperation of telecom companies. This shows that while issues remain, the regulatory system for handling complaints is fairly active. The PTA has set up an online complaint management system that allows users to file grievances through its website, mobile app, and helpline.

However, the recurring nature of these complaints indicates that companies are not addressing the root causes. The same issues—slow internet, hidden charges, and poor coverage—keep reappearing year after year.

PTA’s Warning to Operators

The PTA has urged telecom operators to take immediate steps to improve their service quality. The authority has warned that strict action will be taken against companies that fail to meet the required standards. This includes imposing fines and even restricting operations in areas where customers face constant problems.

Industry experts believe that telecom firms need to increase investment in network infrastructure, particularly in 4G and upcoming 5G technology, to keep up with the growing demand. Without this, customer dissatisfaction is likely to rise further.

Final Words

The report serves as a clear reminder that telecom companies in Pakistan must take user complaints seriously. With more than 65,000 grievances in just three years, the need for better internet services, transparent billing, and stronger customer support is greater than ever. While most complaints are resolved, users expect long-term improvements rather than temporary fixes.

For now, the PTA’s pressure on operators may bring some relief, but the real solution lies in improved investment, stronger networks, and more customer-friendly policies.

