PTA Reduces Taxes on iPhone 16 Lineup: Check Out New Rates

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a reduction in taxes for Apple’s latest iPhone 16 lineup, bringing welcome relief to consumers. This move comes as part of efforts to make high-end smartphones more accessible to users in Pakistan. The revised tax rates apply to both passport holders and CNIC holders, with significant differences based on the registration method.

Here’s the PTA Tax on the Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max that you would have to pay to register with PTA.

Devices On Passport (New) On CNIC (New) On Passport (Old Tax) On CNIC (Old Tax) iPhone 16 PKR120,066 PKR144,723 PKR 128,766 PKR 154,293 iPhone 16 Plus PKR127,026 PKR152,379 PKR 135,322 PKR 161,949 iPhone 16 Pro PKR137,467 PKR163,864 PKR 168,789 PKR 198,317 iPhone 16 Pro Max PKR154,868 PKR183,005 PKR 182,710 PKR 213,631

You have to pay Apple iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max PTA tax within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of CNIC registration).

This tax reduction also aims to strike a balance between generating revenue for the government and supporting technological adoption among Pakistani consumers. Lower taxes on premium devices like the iPhone 16 lineup could potentially boost smartphone imports and encourage users to opt for PTA-compliant registrations. As a result, this move also benefits Apple enthusiasts and contributes to Pakistan’s digitalization goals by increasing smartphone penetration.

