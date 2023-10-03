PTA Refutes Social Media Reports Regarding Re-verification & Issuance of SIMs

The national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) initiated issuing SIMs via an improved version of the Biometric Verification System (BVS) named Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). Lately, a few media reports circulating on social media platforms suggest a mandatory re-verification of SIM cards in Pakistan and the issuance of SIMs on a passport. However, the PTA refuted all such media reports. The national telecom regulator said,

In response to the news circulating in various media outlets, it is stated that no such decision by the government has been taken as of yet on matters related to the re-verification of #SIMs in #Pakistan, especially in KPK & the issuance of one SIM on a passport.

The authority also clarified, “International Roaming of Pakistani SIMs in Afghanistan and vice versa is already blocked.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a ceremony was held at the PTA Headquarters to sign the contract between NADRA and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) when the new MBVS system was launched.

The BVS devices currently available in the market have been modified to comply with the new system’s standards. The new system asks for impressions of multiple fingers for authentication and applicant biodata when he/she applies for a new or duplicate sim.

In addition, the control for the selection of fingers for verification purposes has been shifted from the SIM issuing representative to the system which asks for finger impressions randomly.

