PTA Rejects Allegations of Regulatory Breach in Jazz Audit Case

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has firmly rejected claims that it violated regulatory protocols in connection with the recent audit observations concerning telecom operator Jazz, adding that no report was submitted to the Prime Minister in this regard, top officials revealed.

Officials emphasised that all actions taken were in strict accordance with its mandate and the approved regulatory framework.

They further clarified that while audit authorities raised certain observations regarding Jazz’s tariff adjustments during the financial year 2023–24, the regulator has already submitted a comprehensive response to those queries. “We have addressed the concerns raised by the audit authorities and shared all relevant documentation. It is now up to them to evaluate our reply,” a PTA official added.

The controversy stems from an audit report alleging that Jazz overcharged customers by more than Rs. 6.58 billion, exceeding the permissible quarterly tariff hike margin of 15 per cent. However, PTA categorically denied any wrongdoing, asserting that all tariff revisions were pre-approved and transparently implemented.

In response to media reports suggesting that PTA submitted a special report to the Prime Minister regarding the audit para, top officials of the Authority strongly denied it. “No such report has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the Jazz audit matter.” They added, dismissing the claims as speculative and misleading.

The matter has also attracted the attention of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, which has summoned the PTA chairman for a briefing on August 25. The committee is also expected to seek clarity on PTA’s role in safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring fair pricing practices.

As the audit authorities continue their evaluation, PTA maintains that its regulatory decisions remain transparent, lawful, and fully documented. The telecom sector—and its millions of users—now await the outcome of this high-profile review.

