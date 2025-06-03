PTA Releases Q1 2025 Customer Service Performance Report for Telcos: Do you Agree?

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its Customer Service Performance Survey Report for the first quarter of 2025. The report evaluates telecom operators across multiple Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including call center response, billing accuracy, complaint resolution, and service activation. While some telecom companies performed well in selected areas, others fell short of expected standards.

Call Center Performance Summary—Q1 2025

The survey, based on KPIs defined under the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulation 2017, assessed customer interaction through call centers. The following table shows operator-wise performance on key call center indicators:

KPI Threshold Jazz Telenor Zong Ufone SCOM Helpline Access (≤5 sec ≥90%) ≥90% 95% 94% 94% 56.31% 53% Helpline Access (≤10 sec ≥99%) ≥99% 100% 98% 99% 94.17% 93% Operator Assistance (≤45 sec ≥98%) ≥98% 14% 93.4% 87% 69% 41% Complaint Response (≤48 hrs ≥99%) ≥99% 90.97% 100% 54.72% 85.26% 80.11%

While most operators met helpline access time targets, none could meet the operator response threshold of 98%. Jazz had particularly poor results, with only 14% of calls reaching an agent within 45 seconds.

Billing Accuracy and Complaint Resolution—January 2025

Only Telenor, Zong, and Ufone shared valid billing complaint data. Jazz and SCOM did not provide this information.

Operator Bills Issued Valid Complaints (%) Resolved in 3 Days Resolved in 5 Days Telenor 1,520,284 0.006% 99.8% 100% Zong 9,787 0.9% 97.97% 100% Ufone 1,156,234 0.018% 63.15% 70.86% Jazz 1,714,695 Data Not Provided N/A N/A SCOM Data Not Provided Data Not Provided N/A N/A

Telenor performed best in billing complaint resolution, while Ufone lagged significantly.

Emergency and Directory Services

Access to emergency services like police, fire brigade, and ambulance revealed operational gaps, especially with Jazz and SCOM:

Jazz had 46 failed calls to the fire brigade.

SCOM had 6 failures in connecting to the police.

Ufone’s police helpline calls from Peshawar were routed incorrectly to Islamabad.

In directory assistance (PTCL 1217), only Jazz and Telenor answered 100% of calls within 5 seconds. Zong and Ufone scored 90%, while SCOM lagged at 80%.

Service Activation & Deactivation

All operators successfully met the time thresholds for activating and deactivating both new services and SIMs.

Service Activation & Deactivation

Operator Activation Met? Deactivation Met? Jazz Yes Yes Telenor Yes Yes Zong Yes Yes Ufone Yes Yes SCOM Yes Yes

The PTA’s own helpline (0800-55055) was assessed using calls from both mobile and landline numbers. While all mobile networks (except SCOM) successfully connected, calls from SCOM were dropped, as the number isn’t mapped.

Conclusion

The Q1 2025 report reveals a mixed performance across telecom service providers. While helpline access and service activation were mostly satisfactory, key areas like agent response time, billing complaint resolution, and emergency service access require attention. PTA emphasized the need for improvement, especially in data sharing and call routing accuracy. The authority aims to work closely with operators to ensure higher compliance in upcoming quarters.

