The Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) has erased 778 links of a film’s blasphemous content from online media. According to the PTA, it “distinguished 778 links on different stages, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Daily Motion, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Ladyofheaven.com, and Moviefit. me and Bestnetflix.com were having trailers and promotions of the film”.

PTA Removes 778 links Containing the Blasphemous Content

The PTA, nonetheless, explained that no such links were found on Netflix. In such a manner, two primary sites are http://ladyofheaven.com and www.bestnetflixmovies.com. Both websites were brought down after following the technique.

The issue was forthcoming under the steady gaze of the Islamabad High Court. The power educated the high court that the film’s trailer was run on www.besnetflixmovies.com, and it was additionally transferred on different sites.

The court has named the PTA’s report right. The PTA asked mainstream online media sites to set up their workplaces in Pakistan. It said that as per the arrangements of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguard), Rules, 2020 (“Rules”), the director of the site was coordinated to eliminate the unlawful substance.

“The stage was likewise given a chance of hearing (virtual/physical) to clarify its situation before the position, which it didn’t benefit,” the authority said.

The position said that given the affectability of the issue, PTA, in the activity of forces presented under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and the Rules, impeded the sites for viewership in Pakistan.

The assertion further said that concerning certain news showing up in global media concerning obstructing, it is explained that PTA activity is as per the lawful arrangements of national laws, appropriate in the region of Pakistan.

