PTA Renews Jazz License for a fee of USD 486.2 Million

In pursuance to the Policy Directive issued by Federal Government, Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz) has signed renewed license with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The license is renewed for a fee of USD 486.2 Million for 15 years, out of which 50% of the amount i.e. Rs. 44.54 Billion (equivalent to USD 243.1 million) has been deposited by Jazz and the remaining amount will be paid in 5 equal annual installments along with applicable markup. Renewed license has enhanced terms and conditions for coverage and Quality of Service.

The license renewal ceremony, held at PTA today, was attended by Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput; Chairman PTA, Maj. General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R); Member Compliance & Enforcement (PTA), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar and senior management of PMCL (Jazz), PTA, MOIT & FAB.