The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released a new report highlighting the growth of mobile and broadband infrastructure in the country. According to the document, PTA has established 17,800 new mobile sites over the last ten years. With this addition, the total number of mobile sites in Pakistan has now reached 57,800.

The report also explains that telecom operators are bound by specific rules for expanding their networks. Each operator is required to install 445 new base transceiver stations (BTS) sites every year. Out of these, Punjab must have 245 new sites annually, while Sindh is required to add 105. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must get 65 new sites each year, and Balochistan 30.

PTA Report: 17,800 New Mobile Sites Established in Last Decade – Is It Sufficient for 5G?

Pakistan’s telecom sector continues to expand rapidly, serving more than 200 million subscribers across the country. The broadband user base has also reached 150 million. PTA noted that bridging the digital divide in rural areas remains a top government priority.

The report added that voice call quality has improved through Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE services. Infrastructure sharing among telecom operators is also helping reduce costs, making the sector more efficient. In addition, national roaming services have been introduced on routes such as the Makran Coastal Highway and other remote areas, helping people stay connected.

PTA also confirmed that the government is preparing for the launch of 5G technology in the near future. Meanwhile, the authority has issued 563 licenses for value-added services and local loop operations.

Under the Universal Service Fund (USF), several large-scale projects have been completed to improve rural connectivity. During the fiscal year 2024–25, 17 projects worth Rs 28.34 billion were finalised. In the previous fiscal year 2023–24, 15 projects worth Rs 12.8 billion were completed.

Over the past three years, 6,589 kilometers of fiber optic cable have been laid across the country. The report also highlighted that 1,258 new BTS sites were installed in rural areas during the same period. These projects have brought broadband services to schools, hospitals, and local communities, helping improve education, healthcare, and overall digital access.

However, the report pointed out some key challenges in improving rural connectivity. Power outages and high costs remain major hurdles for operators trying to expand in remote areas. Despite these challenges, the government and PTA continue to push forward with digital inclusion projects.

The progress reflects Pakistan’s commitment to modernising its telecom infrastructure. By expanding mobile networks, increasing broadband access, and preparing for 5G, the country is aiming to reduce the digital gap between urban and rural communities.

PTA emphasised that collaboration between the government, telecom operators, and private stakeholders will be vital in achieving these goals. Stronger connectivity, it said, will not only support digital services but also boost economic growth and social development across Pakistan.