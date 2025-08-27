The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that 98 per cent of telecom sites affected by the recent heavy rains in Karachi have been successfully restored. According to official figures, 2,764 telecom sites were impacted by the downpour, disrupting communication services in several parts of the city.

Out of these, 2,707 sites have already been restored, while work is underway to bring the remaining 57 sites back online. PTA confirmed that restoration efforts were carried out in close collaboration with telecom operators and local authorities.

PTA Restored 98% of Rain-Hit Telecom Sites in Karachi Within 72 Hours

The regulator stated that both PTA teams and telecom companies worked around the clock to restore services. Within just 72 hours, 98 per cent of the affected sites were made operational again, ensuring that citizens could remain connected despite the challenging circumstances.

PTA highlighted that this achievement reflects the strong coordination and resilience of Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure. “Restoring 98 per cent of sites in such a short period is proof that communication facilities for the public are being ensured even in these difficult times,” the authority noted in its statement.

The telecom regulator also praised the support provided by the local administration, which facilitated quick restoration work. PTA teams were actively engaged on the ground, assisting operators in overcoming technical and logistical hurdles caused by rain and urban flooding.

PTA further assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to restoring the remaining 57 sites as soon as possible. The authority added that it will continue to keep track of the effects of rain and flooding on telecom networks to ensure uninterrupted communication services.

For residents of Karachi, the rapid restoration has provided much-needed relief as reliable connectivity plays a crucial role not only in everyday life but also in emergencies during extreme weather events.