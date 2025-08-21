PTA Restores 80% Telecom Services in Karachi After Torrential Rains

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored nearly 80 percent of the 2,400 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) disrupted in Karachi following this week’s torrential rains that triggered widespread power outages and flooding.

According to PTA officials, the downpour inundated several low-lying areas, creating significant challenges for telecom operators and internet service providers. Despite a three-tier power support system including direct electricity, generator backup, and battery reserves, many sites were overwhelmed by floodwaters, leading to the temporary suspension of mobile and internet services.

PTA teams, working in coordination with local telecom operators, have been carrying out round-the-clock restoration efforts. Technicians have focused on areas where water levels have receded, making it possible to access equipment and resume operations.

“Telecom services are gradually returning to normal as water levels drop and access improves,” a PTA spokesperson said. “We’re prioritizing critical zones to ensure people can reconnect with loved ones and access essential services.”

The disruption also affected PTCL exchanges in low-lying areas, causing intermittent internet outages across the country. Since PTCL operates as a backbone provider for many ISPs, cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar also experienced connectivity issues.

Engineers are currently assessing damage to underground cables and exchange systems. Contingency measures, including traffic rerouting, have been activated to stabilize nationwide services.

The latest recovery marks a significant step towards restoring normal telecom operations in Karachi, though authorities cautioned that full restoration will depend on weather conditions and the pace of water drainage in the city.

Also read:

PTA Restores 85% of Telecom Towers Damaged by Floods in KPK