PTA Restores 85% of Telecom Towers Damaged by Floods in KPK

Recent floods and heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused major damage to the communication infrastructure, leaving thousands of people without network access. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the flood has affected more than 200 telecom towers across different parts of the province. Despite the destruction, PTA acted swiftly to restore communication services. PTA confirmed it has restored 85 per cent of the damaged towers within just 48 hours in KPK. This rapid response helped ensure that people in flood-hit areas could stay connected with their families, emergency services, and relief workers.

PTA Restores Majority of Telecom Towers Damaged by Floods in KPK

Among the most affected areas were Swat, Buner, and Shangla. These districts faced serious communication challenges after the floods, but most of their telecom services have now been restored. PTA teams visited the impacted regions, reviewed the situation on the ground, and worked closely with local administration to speed up recovery.

Local officials and political leaders praised PTA’s efforts, noting that quick action played a vital role in restoring essential services. In times of natural disasters, reliable communication is a lifeline, allowing residents to access emergency help and coordinate relief efforts.

A spokesperson for PTA highlighted that keeping public communication alive during crises is one of the authority’s top priorities. The organization is continuing to monitor the situation and working with telecom operators to ensure full restoration of services in the remaining affected areas.

The floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again highlighted the vulnerability of telecom infrastructure during natural disasters. However, the timely action by PTA has shown the importance of strong coordination and emergency planning to keep people connected when they need it most.