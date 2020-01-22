PTA Restricts 5G Trails for Zong & Jazz

The 5G trails of Zong and Jazz have been suspended by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as these two operators have violated the rules and mislead the mass by their advertisement campaign. PTA restricted the 5G trails of both operators and would remain suspended till rectifying and justifying the misleading campaign.

According to the Chairman PTA Major Gen (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication that both the operators have violated the rules and launched a misleading campaign, that’s why the 5G trials of Zong and Jazz have been suspended by PTA.

Bajwa said that:

“According to rules, before launching advertisement campaign, both operators were required to vet it from PTA, Zong and Jazz violated the rules and launched misleading advertisement, giving the impression that 5G service were launched in the country. Soon after the advertisement, PTA was flooded with inquires about the launch of 5G services”.

Jazz and Zong mobile operators got the permission from PTA in order to conduct the test and trial of 5G technology under limited environment and non-commercial basis. So, the permission was just for testing purpose not for commercial purpose.

PTA has stated in the statement that, in line with the policy directive of the government of Pakistan, PTA has issued “Framework for Test and Development of Future Technologies (Particularly Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless Networks in Pakistan)” for facilitating testing/trial only of 5G technology and related services in Pakistan.

