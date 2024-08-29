PTA Reveals Police Officials Involvement in Mobile Data Theft

PTA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and urged a revision of the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect user data more effectively. The step was taken in response to the alleged involvement of some police officers in the leakage and theft of users’ mobile phone data.

The sources reveal that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority received numerous complaints about the unauthorized access and theft of mobile phone data. Investigations exposed that some authorized police officers, with legal access to the user data, were allegedly involved in the data breaches.

PTA calls for departmental action to be taken against the officers involved in the data theft. In addition, the telecom regulator proposed a collaborative approach between law enforcement agencies and telecommunication authorities to strengthen data protection measures.

The senior PTA officials refused to comment on the issue. The incident has raised big concerns about the security of citizen data and the potential misuse of access by authorized personnel, prompting calls for immediate and decisive action to address the problem.

Also read:

Over 20,000 VPNs Registered as PTA Tightens Grip on Digital Security in Pakistan