The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued amendments to the Information Memorandum (IM) ahead of the upcoming NGMS/5G spectrum auction, as part of its preparations for the nationwide rollout of next-generation mobile services. The auction will take place on March 10, 2026. The updated IM reflects the regulator’s effort to streamline procedures and clarify performance expectations for participating operators.

PTA Revises IM Framework Ahead of 5G Spectrum Auction

While several structural and technical updates have been introduced, the base price of spectrum, rollout obligations, and licence fee terms and conditions remain unchanged. This indicates regulatory consistency while refining operational details.

Key Amendments in the Information Memorandum

The PTA has introduced the following amendments:

Reduction in Uplink Speed Benchmark

The uplink speed requirement for premium services has been reduced from 25% to 20% of the downlink speed.

This adjustment provides operators with greater technical flexibility while maintaining acceptable service quality standards.

Shift from Minimum to Median Speed Measurement

Performance evaluation has moved from minimum downlink speed benchmarks to median downlink speed benchmarks.

Median speeds offer a more accurate representation of user experience across the network.

Revisions to Licence Template Structure

The licence template has been updated to improve clarity in terms and conditions.

Structural refinements aim to reduce ambiguity for successful bidders.

Clarification of Compliance Requirements

The IM now provides clearer guidance on regulatory compliance obligations.

This includes defined service standards and reporting expectations.

Refinement of Auction Procedures

Auction-related processes have been further detailed to enhance transparency.

Pre- and post-award steps have been clarified to ensure procedural certainty.

Clearer Post-Award Operational Obligations

Operators are provided with more explicit guidelines regarding network rollout timelines and quality benchmarks.



Quality of Service (QoS) Framework

The final IM defines QoS requirements in three structured phases from 2026 to 2035.

Phase 1: Baseline Standards (2026–2028)

Median downlink speed of 20 Mbps for 4G

Median downlink speed of 50 Mbps for 5G

Uplink speed maintained at 20% of downlink speed

Phase 2: Enhanced Standards (2028–2030)

Median downlink speed of 35 Mbps for 4G

Median downlink speed of 75 Mbps for 5G

Uplink speed maintained at 20% of downlink speed

Phase 3 & 4: Premium Service Standards (2030–2035)

Median downlink speed of 50 Mbps for 4G

Median downlink speed of 100 Mbps for 5G

Uplink speed maintained at 20% of downlink speed

The upcoming auction will include spectrum in low, mid, and high frequency bands. This multi-band allocation strategy will support wide coverage, improved capacity, and high-speed data services across urban and rural areas.

Through these amendments, the PTA aims to ensure regulatory clarity, protect consumer interests, and create a stable investment environment as Pakistan prepares for the transition to advanced 5G networks.