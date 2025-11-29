PTA Says Mobile Tariff Hike from 2021 to 2024 Is Justified

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has defended the recent rise in mobile service tariffs. PTA says the mobile tariff increase made by telecom companies from 2021 to 2024 is justified. It pointed to sharp increases in fuel prices, inflation, and the devaluation of the rupee during this period.

According to the PTA, fuel prices went up by 158% from March 2021 to May 2024. Inflation rose by 83%. The rupee also lost 44% of its value against the US dollar. The policy rate increased by 214%, which pushed up the financial cost for mobile operators. These factors made it harder for companies to manage expenses without raising tariffs.

This explanation was shared by the PTA in response to an adjournment motion filed in the Sindh Assembly. The motion was submitted by PPP MPA Muhammad Asif. He raised concerns that telecom companies had raised package prices, but the quality of service had not improved. He also highlighted that network performance in Karachi and other areas of Sindh had declined.

The Sindh Assembly secretariat forwarded the matter to the PTA for comments. In its reply, the PTA said it regularly monitors tariffs and works to improve network performance across the country. However, it clarified that it only regulates tariffs for “dominant operators,” also known as Significant Market Power (SMP) operators. Currently, Jazz and Telenor fall into this category. Other operators can set their tariffs according to their business needs.

The PTA also explained the efforts being made to improve service quality. It conducts regular quality surveys in cities, on highways, motorways, and railway tracks. These surveys help identify service gaps and areas where improvements are needed. The authority added that telecom companies continue to expand their networks every year by installing more towers.

According to the PTA, the current tower distribution across Pakistan includes 245 towers in Punjab, 105 in Sindh, 65 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 30 in Balochistan, and 10 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Despite these installations, some areas still suffer from weak network availability.

The PTA said that long power outages and limited access to commercial electricity create major challenges. These issues affect around 17% of mobile tower sites. Delays in getting right-of-way approvals, as well as theft and vandalism of telecom equipment, also damage service quality.

The authority stated that voice and data services have improved in many areas due to the efforts of mobile operators. Services along major routes, including the M-9 Motorway, have become more stable. However, the Hyderabad-Sukkur section is still under construction. Once it is completed, telecom companies will deploy networks, and the PTA will conduct fresh surveys.

In its closing remarks, the PTA assured the public that it is continuing to monitor tariffs and service standards. It also said that telecom operators are working to enhance network performance despite rising costs and infrastructure challenges.