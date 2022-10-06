PTA Seeks Demand From Telcos For Additional 3G/4G Spectrum for 10 years

The national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is responsible for holding spectrum auctions in the country. Recently, the regulator has sought demands from telecom companies regarding additional 3G and 4G spectrum. PTA’s directives were in line with the decision made by the Auction Advisory Committee (AAC).

As per the sources, the authority owns 15 MHz of free spectrum in the 2100 MHz band, which will be auctioned off in 5 MHz blocks. Before proceeding with the auction, the authority is attempting to determine market demand, and operators have been required to provide written notification of spectrum demand.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is in charge of determining the price of the spectrum in collaboration with the PTA for a period of 10 years. Afterward, the Ministry will publish a policy directive for the auction of 3G/4G additional spectrum.

According to sources, Telenor has expressed interest in acquiring 5 MHz of spectrum in the 2100 MHz band for a duration of seven years. However, the AAC agreed on August 3, 2022, to auction additional spectrum in the 2,100 MHz band for a period of ten years.

The PTA licensing framework is for a duration of fifteen years, but the spectrum auction for ten years will be priced separately. The MoITT and the Authority will recommend a new spectrum price based on the price of the previously auctioned spectrum.

