PTA sending SMS Alerts to People Getting Close to a COVID-19 Positive Patients

PTA is sending messages to people who have remained in contact with COVID-19 positive patients. In the SMS, such people are told to self quarantine themselves while taking the adequate precautionary measures.

Have you met some COVID-19 Positive Patient?

Initially the message frightened many people who were extremely worried to receive it. Later on PTA clarified in a statement that this SMS was a CORONAALERT for the people who were close to CORONA virus positives in last 14 days.

Press Release: PTA on the request of Ministry of Health(MoH) is sending out SMS alerts to people who might have come in contact with Corona Virus affected indiduals during travelling or at other places.#PakistanFightsCorona — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 23, 2020

This message were sent on the request of ministry of health. The SMS reads:

“It has been observed that you many have come into contact with a confirmed Corona Virus case in last 14 days. You are, therefore, requested to take necessary precautionary measures by self-quarantine or in case of symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing or body aches please visit a nearest health facility or call 0318-1844114-8.

The SMS tht many ppl r getting from “CoronaALERT” r not Fake but r sent by @PTAofficialpk on @nhsrcofficial request.The ppl getting these dont need to panic and just need to take precautions. #DigitalPakistan team with Health Ministry r doing their best to help ppl fight Corona. pic.twitter.com/sAQykqtvS5 — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) March 23, 2020

PTA also clarified that people who have received this message should contact their nearest health care center or emergency services (1166). However it should only be done if they have symptoms like fever, cough, breathing problem and pain in body. Anyway all the messages sent appears as “CORONAALERT” and these messages are not fake infact recipients should follow the advice.

Recepient is requested to contact nearest health center or emergency services(1166)incase of symptoms suchas fever, cough, breathing problem, pain in body.Message sender appears as ‘Coronaalert’.These messages are not ‘FAKE’ or ‘Spam’.Recipients are requested to follow the advice — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 23, 2020

Also Read: Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Donation Arrives in Karachi to Help Fight Against COVID-19