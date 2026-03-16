PTA Set to Issue 5G Licences to Telecom Operators This Week

Pakistan is moving a step closer to the rollout of 5G services, with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) expected to issue licenses to telecom operators later this week, according to officials familiar with the process.

The development follows the recent completion of the 5G spectrum auction, marking a key milestone in the country’s efforts to introduce next-generation mobile connectivity.

Officials said the licensing process will be carried out in three stages before telecom operators can formally launch 5G services in the country.

In the first stage, telecom companies that successfully secured spectrum in the auction will be required to submit a bank guarantee to the PTA as part of the licensing requirements. According to officials, each operator must provide a $15 million bank guarantee to ensure compliance with the license terms and conditions.

One telecom operator has already submitted the required bank guarantee, while the remaining two companies are expected to deposit theirs within the next couple of days, officials said.

During the second stage, the PTA will formally approve the 5G licenses once the required documentation and financial guarantees are verified.

The third and final stage will involve a technical inspection of the telecom operators’ systems, after which the regulator will issue a certificate confirming that the companies meet the necessary operational and technical requirements.

PTA officials said the licenses for all three telecom operators that won spectrum in the auction will be issued simultaneously, ensuring that the rollout of 5G services proceeds in a coordinated manner.

The authority is also planning to hold a license signing ceremony in Islamabad later this week, where agreements will be signed with the successful telecom companies.

Pakistan’s telecom regulator recently concluded the long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, which paved the way for telecom operators to begin preparations for next-generation mobile services.

The introduction of 5G is expected to significantly enhance mobile broadband speeds, network capacity, and digital services, enabling applications such as smart cities, advanced mobile gaming, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

However, industry analysts say the success of 5G in Pakistan will depend not only on spectrum allocation but also on network investment, infrastructure upgrades, and consumer adoption in the coming years.