PTA Sets Fixed Bid Price Bands for 5G Spectrum Auction

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has tightened the bidding framework for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, stating that cellular operators will be permitted to submit bids only in increments of $1,000, with the auction system automatically rejecting or correcting irregular amounts.

In responses issued to queries raised by cellular mobile operators (CMOs) on the auction’s Information Memorandum (IM), the regulator clarified that for bids other than “maintain bids”, both the Opening Price and the Clock Price will be considered valid, provided they fall within the prescribed range and comply with the rounding requirement.

PTA explained that in auction rounds beyond the first, bidders may place offers at any level between the opening price and the clock price, but only in multiples of $1,000. For instance, if the opening price is set at $10 million and the clock price at $12 million, bids such as $10 million, $10.5 million, $11 million, or $12 million would be accepted.

However, bid amounts that do not conform to the rounding rule will be blocked by the auction system. According to PTA, figures such as $10,000,001 or $11,999,999 will not be accepted as submitted, with the system automatically proposing a rounded figure instead. Amounts marginally above a valid price would be rounded down, while bids just below the next threshold would be rounded up.

Separately, the regulator confirmed that “maintain bids”—used by operators seeking to retain their current standing—may only be submitted at the prevailing Clock Price, removing ambiguity over pricing flexibility in such cases.

PTA said these bidding rules and procedural clarifications will be explained further during the information session scheduled for February 16, the bidder seminar on March 4, and the mock auction on March 5.

The latest guidance signals a more tightly controlled auction structure, limiting tactical pricing options as the regulator moves towards a disciplined and transparent spectrum sale process.

