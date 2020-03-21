Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has simplified the Internet Protocol (IP) whitelisting process for the facilitation of its Licensees and their customers like Call Centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs).

Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation, PTA has started accepting applications and fee payments through Online/Mobile Banking/Easy Paisa or Jazz Cash.

PTA Simplifies IP Whitelisting Process for the facilitation of its Licensees and their customers

Moreover, PTA has communicated to all Long Distance and International (LDI)/ Local Loop operators to whitelist IP addresses for their operations and their customers, in advance, to avoid any disruption of services.

The information of Bank Account through which fee can be deposited is as under.

Details of PTA main collection account NIDA 11:

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, PTA HQs, F-5/1, Islamabad

Account No.: 3000942222

Bank Name: National Bank of Pakistan

IBAN:PK48NBPA1628003000942222

Branch Code: 1628

Branch Address: NBP, Jinnah Avenue Branch, D Chowk, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad, Pakistan

Moreover, PTA has also waived off the requirement of the undertaking on legal paper. Now, the applicant can submit the undertaking on company letterhead. The step is taken to ensure social distancing under the pandemic situation.

These efforts are taken in continuation to promote ICT services/business in Pakistan and the safety of telecom users.