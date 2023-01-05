Advertisement

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 29 million on four Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs). According to PTA, these operators failed to meet the Quality of Service (QoS) standards laid down in their licenses.

Advertisement

PTA Slaps Rs 29 Million Fine on 4 Mobile Operators

The licensees have been directed to improve the quality of services to meet the target value of QoS parameters as per the license standards and QoS Regulations. In case of failure to comply, legal proceedings will be initiated against the licensees as per applicable law, ProPaksitani reported.

PTA recently conducted a survey in five cities including Sialkot, D.I. Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mardan, and Mastung using smart benchmark quality of the standard tool.

Advertisement

The survey reported that the four operators including Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone were not fulfilling the quality benchmark. The results were forwarded to the licensee with directions to submit a detailed report containing reasons for non-compliance with a few parameters. PTA also called for initiating corrective measures to enhance service quality. This is the fine PTA imposed on the mobile operators individually.

PTA imposed a penalty of Rs. 7 million on Jazz for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar.

The Authority imposed a fine of Rs. 6 million on Telenor for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar. It also imposed a fine of Rs. 6 million for non-compliance in Mardan and Mastung.

PTA imposed a fine of Rs. 3 million on Ufone for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar. It also imposed a penalty of Rs. 2 million for non-compliance in Mardan and Mastung.

The Authority also imposed a fine of Rs. 5 million on Zong for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Mardan and Mastung.

Check Also: PTA to introduce National Roaming in Balochistan