Under the new social media rules, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has to register the social media companies in the country. Just now, PTA has registered the first two social media platforms. PTA said in a statement that Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and Bigo Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee) have become the first social media platforms to register with the authority.

PTA Registers First Two Social Media Companies in Pakistan

Representatives of both companies have visited the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad to register their companies. As soon as the registration process was completed, PTA awarded them the “Registration Certificates”.

See Also: IHC Directs Deputy AG to Raise TikTok Issue in Federal Cabinet

Social media companies are required to register with PTA under the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021. They will have to provide details of their service, and userbase in Pakistan. Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Technology notified the new social media rules.

Just recently, the federal cabinet has approved the Science, Technology & Innovation Policy-2021. The policy would assist in fulfilling the needs faced by different sectors of the country. It holds much significance in view of scientific innovations and the new emerging technologies that are taking place in all corners of the world. Furthermore, the policy is also vital for the country’s changing socio-economic dynamics owing to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other such projects.

Check Also: Federal Government Approves Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2021