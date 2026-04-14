PTA Sounds Alarm on Rising Online Fraud, Urges Immediate Public Vigilance

As online financial scams continue to rise across Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a nationwide advisory warning citizens to remain alert against increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud tactics.

The regulator’s latest awareness campaign highlights how scammers are exploiting digital platforms to target unsuspecting users, often through deceptive offers and impersonation schemes. According to the PTA, fraudsters commonly entice victims with fake lottery winnings or cash prize notifications, aiming to extract personal and financial information.

Officials cautioned that these schemes frequently involve malicious links shared via SMS or social media platforms. In other cases, individuals may receive calls from impostors posing as bank representatives, attempting to obtain sensitive details such as account numbers, PINs, or verification codes.

Reiterating that “caution is the best defense,” the PTA urged the public to avoid engaging with suspicious messages or unknown callers and to never share confidential information through unsecured channels.

To strengthen response mechanisms, the authority has outlined a structured reporting framework for victims and potential targets. Complaints can be submitted through the PTA’s official online portal or via its CMS mobile application.

For broader cybercrime incidents, including online harassment and fraud, citizens have been directed to contact the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) through its helpline at 1999.

Meanwhile, cases involving unauthorized banking transactions or financial fraud should be immediately reported to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at (021) 111-727-273 to prevent further losses.

The PTA emphasized that legitimate institutions never request passwords, PINs, or confidential financial data via phone calls or unsecured digital links, urging users to verify all communications before responding.

With Pakistan’s digital ecosystem expanding rapidly, authorities say public awareness remains a critical line of defense against cyber-enabled financial crimes.

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