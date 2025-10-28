PTA Sounds Alarm Over Biometric Data Theft as Free SIM Card Scam Spreads Across Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an urgent warning to the public about a rising wave of scams involving the theft of biometric data under the guise of free SIM card offers and financial aid programs.

According to the PTA, fraudsters are deceiving citizens, particularly women, by posing as representatives of telecom or welfare organizations and luring them with offers of free SIM cards or cash assistance. Once victims provide thumb impressions or other biometric details, the data is misused to activate SIMs that are later employed in criminal activities, including identity theft, online fraud, and financial scams.

The regulator cautioned that handing over a SIM registered in one’s own name to another person is a punishable offense, urging the public to remain vigilant and to verify any request for biometric verification.

In a related effort to counter online fraud, Meta has partnered with PTA and the educational platform EYEYAH! to launch a digital literacy campaign titled “Is This Legit?”. The initiative aims to teach citizens how to identify fake online schemes and protect their digital identity.

The awareness drive, part of Meta’s broader Asia-Pacific Digital Safety Program spanning over 15 countries, focuses on combating misinformation, phishing, and scam tactics that continue to evolve across digital platforms.

PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman lauded the collaboration, calling it “an important step toward building a safer online ecosystem in Pakistan.” He stressed that continuous awareness and vigilance are the most effective defenses against such fraud.

Echoing the sentiment, Dania Mukhtar, Head of Public Policy for Meta Pakistan, said the campaign seeks to empower users to recognize red flags and report suspicious activities.

“Awareness and education are powerful tools. Through this campaign, we aim to help people in Pakistan spot common red flags and stay safe online,” she stated.

With online and biometric scams becoming more sophisticated, both PTA and Meta have emphasized the need for sustained public education to protect citizens in Pakistan’s rapidly growing digital landscape.

