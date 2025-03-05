PTA & Starlink Discuss Satellite Internet Expansion at MWC 2025

In a recent development, the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), met with the Starlink team at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. The meeting focused on expanding Pakistan’s digital infrastructure through satellite-based internet services, particularly in underserved areas.

During the discussion, Chairman PTA emphasized the authority’s commitment to promoting innovation and enabling emerging technologies to bridge the digital divide. He highlighted that Starlink’s registration process is currently underway with the relevant satellite regulatory body, a prerequisite for obtaining PTA’s license for satellite-based internet services.

Starlink representatives provided insights into satellite internet solutions and their potential role in transforming connectivity in Pakistan’s remote regions. Both sides also explored regulatory frameworks and operational strategies for seamless service integration in the country’s telecom landscape.

With a growing demand for reliable broadband, satellite internet could provide an alternative solution to traditional cellular networks, especially in rural and mountainous areas. However, regulatory approvals and affordability remain key challenges.

PTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital inclusion are commendable, but execution will be crucial. If implemented effectively, satellite broadband could accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation and economic growth. However, ensuring affordability and compatibility with existing networks will determine its success.