In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure social distancing, all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA have been granted an additional 30 days for registration of their mobile devices increasing total time period required for registration from 60 days to 90 days.

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices during Corona Virus Pandemic

The decision was taken to provide immediate ease and facilitation to the public. The blocking of such mobile devices will continue from 19th April 2020 as per their due dates and will be communicated via SMS.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from 1st use of the device on local mobile networks in Pakistan. However, due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non- registered device IMEIs, which were to be blocked between 18th March to 18th April 2020, will now start from 19 April as per due date of each device.

PTA launched the Device Identification Registration Blocking System (DIRBS). The system is aimed at ensuring a healthy mobile device ecosystem in Pakistan through the usage of legal devices on mobile networks. PTA has provided three mechanisms for registration of mobile devices; through the website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs), by dialling *8484# or visiting mobile operators’ franchises/service centres across Pakistan.