The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspends Huawei’s License for not obtaining the commencement certificate. The action was taken because Huawei failed to get the required Commencement Certificate. This certificate is necessary to start offering licensed telecommunication services in Pakistan.

Huawei was awarded a non-exclusive license by PTA on 8th September 2017. The license number is DIR(L)/CVAS-877/PTA/2017. Under this license, Huawei was allowed to build, maintain, and operate telecommunication systems. However, the company had to meet certain conditions. One major condition was to get a Commencement Certificate before starting any services.

PTA Suspends Huawei’s License Over Non-Compliance

According to PTA’s rules, companies must begin operations within one year of getting a license. They also must get the Commencement Certificate from PTA, which shows that they are ready to provide services. Without this certificate, companies are not allowed to operate or charge customers.

Despite multiple reminders, Huawei failed to comply. PTA sent several letters and emails. Letters were sent on 13th November 2023 and 26th March 2025. Emails were also sent on 15th November 2023, 27th March 2025, and 18th April 2025. All these communications asked Huawei to get the certificate. But the company did not respond properly.

Due to this, PTA issued a Show Cause Notice on 12th December 2024. Huawei was given 30 days to explain its position. The company was also asked to obtain the certificate during this period. However, no certificate was obtained.

A hearing was held on 27th February 2025. Representatives of Huawei attended. They asked for more time to fulfill technical and legal requirements. PTA had already given them extensions in the past. One extension was granted on 26th March 2023, and another deadline was set for 3rd April 2025. Huawei again asked for an extension on 3rd April 2025, but no positive outcome was seen.

Finally, PTA decided to take action. Based on the available facts, the following decisions were made:

PTA’s Final Decision

No. Decision 1. Huawei’s license is suspended for one month or until it gets the Commencement Certificate, whichever comes first. 2. If the company still fails to comply, the license will be terminated permanently after one month. 3. All other telecom operators are directed to suspend services being provided to Huawei immediately.

This order was signed on 17th July 2025. The panel included PTA Chairman Maj. Gen. Hafeez Ur Rehman (R), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar (Member Compliance), and Muhammad Naveed (Member Finance).

This case shows that PTA is serious about enforcing its rules. All license holders must meet the legal conditions. Getting a Commencement Certificate is not optional. It proves that a company is ready to serve customers properly.

Huawei now has a short window to fix this issue. Otherwise, the license will be cancelled. This action sets an example for all other companies operating under PTA authority.