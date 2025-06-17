PTA Suspends New LDI License Applications Amid Market Saturation and Low Demand

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended the acceptance of new applications for Long Distance and International (LD&I) Licenses in Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) until further notice, citing low business activity and limited market competition.

Official sources stated that the PTA’s Commercial Department conducts a market survey every two years. The latest findings revealed a high number of existing licensees but insufficient business opportunities, leading the Authority to pause the process indefinitely.

Currently, around 20 LDI licensees operate in Pakistan and 15 in AJ&K and GB. Each license is valid for 20 years.

For an LDI license in AJ&K and GB, the applicant must first obtain a Local Loop License for TR-III (Gilgit-Baltistan). Licensees must also establish three Network Connection Points (NCPs) within three years and expand their fiber optic or wireless transport network to cover 200 km in the next two years.

In Pakistan, LDI license holders are required to set up 14 NCPs across all telecom regions within 36 months of license issuance.

The suspension aims to stabilize the telecom licensing environment and ensure sustainability in a market facing oversupply and limited commercial potential.

