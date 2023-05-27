PTA Takes Action against Illegal Provisioning of Internet Services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) continues its determined efforts to eliminate illegal provision of internet services. In this regard, PTA, in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), successfully conducted raids in Daharki, District Ghotki and Johar Town, Lahore.

The raid targeted an illegal internet service provider located at Zafar Bazar Road in Daharki during which equipment of illegal ISP was confiscated. While in Lahore, operational internet setup was found, being operated without valid license. Two persons were taken into custody and relevant equipment (switches/routers etc) were confiscated. The office was sealed and FIA is probing further enquiry as per law.

This achievement can be attributed to PTA’s unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services. These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer.

The public is advised to avail telecom services from only PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators

