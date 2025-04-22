PTA Takes Action Against Track and Trace Pvt Ltd for Violating Telecom License Terms

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken enforcement action against Track and Trace (Private) Limited for failing to commence its licensed telecommunication services within the required timeframe. Track and Trace was awarded a non-exclusive Class Value-Added Services (CVAS) license on June 11, 2010, allowing it to establish, maintain, and operate telecom services in a specific region. However, under the terms of the license and the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, 1996, companies are obligated to begin operations within one year of license issuance.

Despite several reminders, the company did not obtain the mandatory commencement certificate, which is a legal prerequisite for launching licensed services and receiving payments from customers. The certificate confirms that a licensee has established the necessary telecom systems and is capable of providing the approved services.

According to Regulation 17(A) of the Class Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2007, the licensee must commence services within a year and must not charge customers before the issuance of a commencement certificate. Furthermore, Regulation 19(1) and Clause 22 of Schedule 2 of the Rules explicitly prohibit the initiation of operations without PTAs’ formal clearance.

Track and Trace was reminded via an official letter on October 20, 2023, and an email on October 23, 2023, to obtain the certificate. However, it failed to respond or comply, triggering the enforcement proceedings.

A hearing on the matter was held on February 27, 2025, at PTA Headquarters in Islamabad. The Authority members, including Chairman Maj. Gen. (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, and Muhammad Naveed, were present to evaluate the issue.

This action underscores PTA’s firm stance on ensuring regulatory compliance among telecom operators in Pakistan. It also sends a strong message to all license holders that failure to meet regulatory obligations will not be tolerated.

