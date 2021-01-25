Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken novel measures to empower people to block spam and undesirable calls and messages. According to the report distributed by Geo News, an authority warning was given by PTA in such a manner highlighting the public that “undesirable calls and messages can be troublesome yet there are steps individuals can take to limit them.” Likewise, the PTA prompted users not to give out their data, such as account numbers, passwords, or other information, if they receive unknown calls and messages.

PTA Takes the initiative to Block Spam Calls and Messages

Ways to terminate unwanted communication:

The users who wish to hinder spam or spontaneous correspondence can type the spammer’s cell number, give space, copy and paste the message they have received, and SMS it to 9000. It’s easy and straightforward and will help the user eliminate unsolicited communication without making any effort.

Telemarketing communication:

The individuals who don’t wish to get marketing-related messages can enroll their number on PTA’s Do Not Call Register (DNCR). For this, they should simply type ‘reg’ and SMS to 3627. The PTA further informed the users that users, without difficulty, can contact their separate service providers if the issue continues.

The individuals who wish to get the telemarketing correspondence messages can type ‘unreg’ and send an SMS to 3627.

Ways to terminate unknown calls and messages:

The users who are tired of repulsive and obscure calls and messages would now be able to hinder them by dialling *420# (for Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone endorsers), or 420 (for Zong supporters).

The PTA strictly prohibited users from giving out any personal information. As it will make their data vulnerable, and it can be misused. This initiative will bear fruit in the coming days for the users’ privacy and security.

