PTA Targets Illegal Content, Blocks 6.5 Million Pornographic Domains in 2025

In a significant development, the Ministry of Information Technology has presented a written report in Parliament detailing actions taken in 2025 against blasphemous, objectionable, and obscene content on social media platforms. During 2025, PTA blocked 6.5 million pornographic domains in the country.

The report underscores the government’s growing concern over the rapid spread of harmful digital content. The IT Minister stated that authorities are fully aware of the seriousness of the issue and are actively working to curb it through coordinated efforts with relevant institutions.

Ongoing Enforcement and Investigations

According to the report, action has been taken on 435 complaints related to blasphemous content. These complaints led to 98 formal inquiries, resulting in:

42 registered cases

73 arrests

3 convictions in courts

The government emphasized that strict legal measures are being pursued to deter individuals involved in creating or sharing such content.

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Action Against Social Media Platforms

The IT Minister confirmed that the government is actively collaborating with regulatory and enforcement bodies to take action against objectionable and immoral content on platforms, including TikTok. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to regulate digital spaces and ensure compliance with national laws.

Large-Scale Content Blocking

The report highlights extensive blocking operations carried out by key authorities:

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) blocked over 600 URLs with blasphemous content

426 URLs related to violations of personal dignity were immediately blocked

1,695 URLs involving crimes against honor were taken down

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported large-scale enforcement measures:

Action taken against more than 1.5 million illegal URLs

Blocking of approximately 6.5 million domains containing pornographic material through its Web Management System

Strengthening Digital Regulation

These measures reflect a broader push by the government to strengthen oversight of online platforms and protect societal values. Authorities maintain that the objective is not only enforcement but also prevention, ensuring that digital ecosystems remain safe and respectful.

The report signals a continued and intensified effort by the government to monitor, regulate, and act against harmful online content, as Pakistan navigates the challenges of an increasingly digital society.