PTA Tax on Apple iPhone 17e in Pakistan

Are you planning to buy the all-new upcoming iPhone 17e from abroad and want to bring it in for your personal use or to gift it to your loved ones in Pakistan? Sure, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The iPhone 17e promises a blend of design improvement and performance upgrades compared to its predecessors. So, let’s check how much you will have to pay to register it with PTA.

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 17e 95,000 110,000

The Apple iPhone 17E PTA tax/customs duty that you would have to pay, mentioned above, has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration to get a discount) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Update: Now you’ll have 120 days to use your phone here in Pakistan paired with one SIM for free.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Apple iPhone 17e PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular customs duty amount, it won’t work in Pakistan with any local SIM after some time.