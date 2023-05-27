PTA Taxes on iPhone SE (2020) [Updated June 2023]

If you’re considering buying the iphone SE (2020), it’s important to know about the latest PTA taxes before making a final decision. Recently, we’ve witnessed an increase in PTA taxes on imported mobile phones, which can be attributed to various factors such as the depreciation of the rupee and limited reserves of the State Bank. The government has taken measures to stabilize the economy, which has led to an increase in PTA taxes. You will be shocked to see that even a three years old iPhone is subjected to such high taxes.

PTA Taxes on iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE (2020) 55,794/- 66,873/-

These taxes make the overall price of the phone too high and a mediocre citizen won’t be able to afford it. We strongly suggest the PTA carefully consider the possibility of excluding or reducing taxes imposed on personal smartphone imports. Implementing such measures would greatly enhance access to the latest smartphones at more reasonable and affordable prices. This approach would not only empower people to embrace cutting-edge technology but also foster a more inclusive and digitally connected society.

