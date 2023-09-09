PTA Taxes Troubling You? Get This Smartphone!

Prices for new phones have gotten high, entry-level starts at rupees 25k, budget starts at around 50k, and mid-rangers are over 70k up to 150K. So, getting a mid-ranger for around 1 lac rupees isn’t an option for many. On the other hand, PTA Taxes on smartphones have literally made it extremely less desirable to import your favorite smartphone and use it in Pakistan. Markets in Pakistan are full of IMEI-tempered phones just because PTA Taxes calculated by FBR are insane.

But, there are still some phones that require you to pay a minimum PTA Tax comparatively to register and be able to use it in the country. One such smartphone is the Motorola Edge+ (2020).

We will definitely share a compilation in the coming days that will list all “Low PTA Tax” smartphones.

Motorola Edge Plus / Edge+ (2020) launched in 2020 offers brilliant specs and currently sells at a very cheap price in the US and even here in Pakistan. You can get it in decent condition for around $180 – $200 in the US from sites like Swappa (similar rates in other countries as well including UAE & KSA) or at around 65K – 70K (NON-PTA) here in Pakistan, officially pay the fair PTA Tax and you’ll have a top-notch phone that easily beats the brand new phones available in the market for the price. Just make sure that it is the “unlocked” variant.

Official PTA Tax on Motorola Edge+ (2020) in September 2023

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Motorola Edge+ (2020) XT2061-3 9,780 11,781

The Calculation!

Unlocked Phone Price = Roughly PKR 70K

PTA Tax (Max) = PKR 11,781

Total Price (PTA Approved) = PKR 81,781 or 82K approx

Is it Value for Money?

Yes!

There is no brand-new smartphone available in the market that offers the following at around 80K PKR:

Top-Notch Curved OLED Display Premium Build Quality Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM 256GB ROM UFS 3.0 5000 mAh Battery

and more.

In conclusion, the high taxes on smartphones in Pakistan have made it less appealing to import your favorite phone to Pakistan. However, there are still some smartphones that require lower taxes and provide great value for money. The Motorola Edge+ (2020) is one such option. It provides top-notch features and even after paying the taxes, it remains a fantastic choice for tech-savvy individuals in Pakistan who want a high-quality phone without breaking the bank.