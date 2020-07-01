Today, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued the notification of temporarily banning the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), an online battle game, due to the complaints received from different segments of society.

PTA Temporarily Banned PUBG in Pakistan

The regulatory body said in its statement:

The “PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the Children,”

The PTA took the decision on the back of complaints received from different segments of society as well as media reports claiming “cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game”.

PTA said:

“Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on the 9th of July 2020,”

It further said:

“The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game. In this regard public is encouraged to provide feedback through [email protected] by July 10, 2020,”

