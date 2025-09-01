PTA Terminates Fiber Link Licenses Over Consumer Complaints and Non-Compliance

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has terminated the licenses of Fiber Link (Pvt.) Limited after the internet service provider repeatedly failed to resolve consumer complaints and comply with regulatory directives. The enforcement order, issued under Section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996, highlights the regulator’s mandate to safeguard consumer rights and enforce compliance in the telecom sector.

Fiber Link was operating under two non-exclusive Local Loop licenses—No. LL-71-2018/LTR and No. LL-71-2018/KTR—granted on April 18, 2018, for the LTR and KTR regions. Under license conditions, the company was required to maintain uninterrupted services and ensure efficient handling of consumer complaints.

Over the past year, PTA received numerous complaints from subscribers regarding disruptions in broadband services. In response, the Authority issued directives in April and July 2024, ordering Fiber Link to discontinue its annual package, refund affected subscribers, and resolve all pending complaints. The company was also asked to submit compliance reports within set deadlines.

When the operator failed to comply, PTA issued a Show Cause Notice on September 11, 2024, requiring Fiber Link to explain its position and provide evidence of refunds. Hearings were subsequently held on February 27 and May 29, 2025, at PTA headquarters in Islamabad.

Repeated Extensions and Final Warning

During the first hearing, attended by Fiber Link’s CEO Sohail Shahzad and Manager Operations Usman Masroor, the company assured that around 100 complaints had been addressed and refunds were being arranged. PTA granted additional time, directing the operator to submit proof of compliance by April 11, 2025.

At the second hearing in May, Fiber Link again sought more time. On June 12, 2025, PTA issued a final notice, granting the company until June 23, 2025, to provide evidence of refunds. The Authority warned that failure to comply would lead to termination of licenses without further notice.

Despite repeated opportunities, PTA noted that the company “miserably failed” to meet the timelines and directives.

License Termination and Sector Impact

As a result, PTA revoked Fiber Link’s Local Loop licenses with immediate effect. The regulator further directed all Long Distance International (LDI), Local Loop (LL), Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider (TIP), and mobile operators to suspend any facilities being provided to the company until further orders.

The Authority underlined that its decision was taken in line with the Pakistan Telecommunication Act, which obliges PTA to safeguard the interests of telecom users and ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.

The termination effectively bars Fiber Link from operating in its licensed regions and marks a significant regulatory step aimed at addressing persistent consumer grievances and reinforcing compliance across the telecom sector.

