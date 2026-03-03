Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has unveiled a new draft Class License for voice-based services that cuts license tenure by one-third, quadruples the application processing fee, and significantly strengthens compliance, monitoring, and national security provisions.

PTA Tightens Grip on Voice Services with Shorter License Tenure, Higher Entry Fee

The consultation paper, covering Pay Phone Services (PPS), Premium Rate Services (PRS), and Trunk Radio Services (TRS), signals a clear shift toward tighter oversight of smaller and niche telecom operators at a time when digital surveillance, data localization, and market discipline are rising up the regulatory agenda.

Shorter Leash: 15 Years Down to 10

At the heart of the draft is a sharp reduction in license validity from 15 years to 10 years. While PTA has framed the move as regulatory alignment, industry observers view it as a strategic shortening of the leash.

A 10-year term gives the regulator more frequent review cycles and leverage over compliance performance, particularly in areas such as revenue reporting, quality of service (QoS), and security cooperation.

Renewal will no longer be routine. Licensees must apply 30 months before expiry, and PTA retains the authority to refuse renewal on grounds of repeated or serious violations. The proposal introduces a structured show-cause and hearing mechanism, but the Authority retains full control over the final decision.

Application Fee Quadrupled

In a move likely to spark debate among smaller operators, PTA has proposed raising the Application Processing Fee (APF) from Rs5,500 to Rs20,000, bringing it in line with other class licenses.

While the Initial License Fee (ILF) and Annual License Fee (ALF) — set at 0.5 percent of annual gross revenue (AGR) minus inter-operator costs — remain intact, the higher upfront processing charge signals a push toward regulatory standardization.

Late payments would attract a hefty 2 percent monthly surcharge, with unpaid dues recoverable as arrears of land revenue — a strong enforcement tool.

Zero Tolerance on Cross-Subsidies

The draft license places renewed emphasis on anti-competitive safeguards. Operators will be barred from cross-subsidizing voice service operations with revenues generated from other telecom licenses held in Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K), or Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Separate audited accounts for each licensed activity will be mandatory — a compliance burden that could raise administrative costs but aims to prevent predatory pricing and market distortion.

PTA has also reinforced prohibitions on undue preference and discrimination, warning that identical pricing for customers with substantially different cost structures may itself amount to unfair treatment.

Data Must Stay Home

Perhaps the most consequential provisions relate to national security and data localization.

The draft categorically bars the transfer of user information and call detail records (CDRs) outside Pakistan, including AJ&K and GB. No local or long-distance traffic — whether mobile, fixed line or satellite — may be routed abroad.

Remote access from outside Pakistan for maintenance or database management is prohibited without authorization. Encryption tools and software require prior approval.

Licensees must deploy state-of-the-art lawful interception systems compliant with ETSI standards and maintain call logs for at least one year. PTA will have inspection rights over premises, hardware, and software, alongside mandatory installation of monitoring systems capable of traffic measurement, billing oversight, and network threat detection.

Operational Tightening

Service rollout must begin within one year of license issuance. Any network alteration affecting interconnection or performance will require prior approval and public notice.

Operators providing PPS and PRS must sign Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with Local Access Providers (LAPs), covering pricing, QoS benchmarks, dispute resolution, and force majeure — all subject to PTA approval.

Service discontinuation will require 90 days’ prior notice to customers and written regulatory clearance, provided no outstanding dues exist.