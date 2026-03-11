PTA to Conduct Spectrum Positioning Round Tomorrow Following Pakistan’s 5G Auction

Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction has concluded after three rounds, with Jazz, Ufone, and Zong securing 480 MHz of spectrum worth $507 million. The next step will take place on Thursday, when the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducts the spectrum positioning (assignment) round.

During this stage, telecom operators decide the exact placement of the spectrum blocks they acquired within each frequency band. While companies have already secured specific amounts of spectrum, the positioning round determines which exact frequency slots they will occupy. Operators typically prefer contiguous (adjacent) spectrum blocks, as combining them allows for higher data speeds, better network efficiency, and lower interference.

For example, if a band such as 2600 MHz is divided into several 10 MHz blocks, and an operator has won two blocks (20 MHz), it would prefer those blocks to sit next to each other rather than be separated by another operator’s spectrum. Having adjacent blocks enables telecom companies to aggregate the spectrum into a wider channel, improving 4G and future 5G performance.

If telecom operators mutually agree on the positioning of the bands, the regulator will finalize the allocation without bidding. However, if no agreement is reached, competitive bidding will take place. PTA has set the initial positioning fee at $100,000, which could rise to $1 million if the process moves into a second round.

The auction saw Jazz emerge as the largest buyer with 190 MHz, followed by Ufone with 180 MHz and Zong with 110 MHz, across the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands. The positioning phase will finalize how these allocations are arranged before operators move ahead with preparations for 5G rollout in Pakistan.

