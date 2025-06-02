PTA to Decide LDI License Renewals After Eid

In a recent meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT & Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, government officials provided a crucial update on the status of (Long Distance and International) LDI license renewals. The session featured detailed briefings by the Secretary IT and the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to the Secretary IT, the Sindh High Court had returned all ongoing LDI-related cases to PTA for resolution. “Several meetings between PTA and LDI companies have already taken place,” he confirmed, noting that a decision is expected within the next few weeks.

PTA Chairman added that seven LDI operators had been issued show-cause notices. “The hearings for these cases are now complete. A formal decision is expected soon, likely after Eid,” he said. The committee was also informed that the National Assembly Standing Committee had earlier directed PTA to either give companies a one-month grace period or announce a clear verdict.

PTA’s position is clear, we want the disputed amounts to be deposited. -PTA Chairman

The upcoming verdict will play a key role in clarifying the regulatory outlook for LDI operators across Pakistan. Industry stakeholders are closely watching the outcome, as it may impact future licensing frameworks and investment confidence. The committee emphasized the need for timely resolution to ensure continuity of services and regulatory transparency. Meanwhile, the IT Ministry reiterated its commitment to fair enforcement and dialogue with all parties involved. A clear policy direction is now expected post-Eid, which could reshape the regulatory environment for LDI services in the country.

