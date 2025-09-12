The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is preparing to issue a licence for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) in the country. This move will open the way for satellite-based broadband, data communication, and backhaul facilities across Pakistan.

PTA to Grant Licence for Fixed Satellite Services in Pakistan

The licence will allow an operator, on a non-exclusive basis, to establish and operate fixed earth stations, VSATs, and gateway earth stations. It will also cover the use of related terrestrial transmission facilities to connect with the Public Switched Network.

Services under the licence

The operator will be able to provide a wide range of services. These include satellite broadband for internet access, backhaul services to telecom companies, satellite bandwidth for licensed operators, and corporate intranet solutions. The system will also support data communication across multiple corporate locations.

Financial requirements:

For the licence, the operator must pay an Initial Licence Fee of $500,000. In addition, yearly charges will apply. These include 0.5% of gross revenue as Annual Licence Fee, 1.5% as contribution to the Universal Service Fund, and 0.5% as Annual Spectrum Usage Fee. These payments will be calculated from gross revenue, excluding inter-operator costs and mandated payments to PTA and FAB.

Rules and compliance

The licensee will need to follow the Pakistan Telecommunication Act and the Pakistan Space Activities Rules 2024. Every gateway and VSAT station must be registered with PTA. Subscriber records must be maintained and provided whenever required.

The licence has clear restrictions. It does not allow the operator to offer Direct-to-Home (DTH), mobile satellite, broadcasting, direct-to-cell, or internet services to Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs) without separate permission.

Rollout timeline

PTA has made it mandatory for the operator to begin services within 18 months of the licence’s start date. Within the same period, the licensee must also set up at least one gateway earth station in Pakistan.

Spectrum usage

Use of radio frequency spectrum for FSS will depend on allocation by the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB). The operator must also use international and local systems to report and resolve harmful satellite interference.

Industry impact

Experts believe this step could play an important role in boosting connectivity in remote and underserved areas. It will also strengthen telecom backhaul and contribute to Pakistan’s digital growth. However, high entry costs and strict regulations may limit the number of players who can enter this market.

PTA’s move to issue a licence for Fixed Satellite Services is a major step for the country’s telecom sector. It will expand internet access, support businesses, and create new opportunities for digital infrastructure. At the same time, the strict rules and high financial requirements mean only serious and well-prepared operators will be able to take part.

This development highlights Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity and bring advanced technologies to its people.

