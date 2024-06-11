PTA To Impose Fee for Telecom Equipment and Device Registration

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will introduce fee for Telecom equipment and device registration, that will include application and processing administrative fee for the issuance of Certificates of Compliance (CoC) and modify the existing type approval fee structure. Currently, PTA does not charge any CoC administrative fees. However, soon it will start charging CoC application fees.

The PTA underscores the necessity of these fees to cover regulatory overheads, including human resources, paperwork handling, CoC dispatch, correspondence with entities, GSMA TAC database subscription fees, and the operation and maintenance costs of the DIRBS platform.

PTA to charge Device Registration Fees

According to sources, Mobile Device Manufacturers (MDMs), through PMPMA letters dated April 22, 2024, requested a meeting with the PTA to discuss the proposed fees. A consultation session was held on May 14, 2024, resulting in updates to the consultation paper.

The primary cases processed by the Type Approval Directorate include:

Commercial CoC for already type-approved SIM/IMEI based devices imported in CBU form.

CoC for mobile phones in SKD/CKD form imported by MDM authorization holders.

CoC for finished mobile phones manufactured by MDMs.

CoC for individual mobile phone registration.

CoC for non-SIM-based terminal/telecom equipment.

The new administrative fees will apply to different categories:

Commercial CBU: Rs 5,000

Commercial non-SIM Terminal/Telecom equipment: Rs 2,500

MDM (parts import): Rs 70,000 per 1,000 devices, with an additional Rs 70,000 for each succeeding lot of 1,000 devices.

For MDM applications, the fee structure depends on the number of devices. The fee will double for applications exceeding 1,000 units, persisting in 1,000-unit increments. The PTA also distinguishes between non-refundable application processing fees and Type Approval certificate fees. The modified fee structure is as follows:

Processing fee: Increased from $100 to $200

Type Approval certificate fee: Increased from $100 to $200

Short Range Devices (SRD) and Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) Services: processing fee + Certificate Fee increased from $50 + $50 to $100 + $100

These modifications aim to facilitate regulatory processes benefiting the telecom ecosystem in Pakistan.