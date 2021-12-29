Despite the introduction of biometric verification, the problem of fake sim issuance hasn’t disappeared at all. So in order to tackle the SIM fraud, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is going to introduce the Live Finger Detection (LFC) devices. Furthermore, according to a few reports, fake SIM issuance has become a significant challenge for the Telecom regulator (PTA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

PTA to Introduce Live Finger Detection to Curb Menace of Fake SIMs

As per the PTA’s orders, around 300,000 SIM biometric centers will substitute biometric verification with Live Finger Detection (LFD) devices. In practice, an LFD device precisely inspects whether a fingerprint is genuine and taken from a certain individual present at the point of capture or if the fingerprint is fake and taken via illegal means.

Regarding the matter, a spokesperson for the PTA told the authorities that it has decided to utilize LFD devices for the issuance of SIMs in view of the exponentially growing number of fake SIMs. Moreover, according to the authorities, around 0.58 million SIM cards were discovered that were registered with the names of deceased people.

With the launch of LFD devices, the menace of fake SIMs will vanish, as it poses a serious challenge to PTA, NADRA, and FIA as such SIMs can’t be traced to actual owners. Though, even before the widespread launch of LFDs, telecom operators from around the country have complained about the problems with the latest devices, along with the problem to acquire these devices for the new system on a daily basis.

PTA had established a SIM ownership verification system back in 2008 which uses thumb print-based biometric devices for verification of the SIMs. Under the system, citizens are required to provide thumb impressions along with their original CNICs to obtain new SIM cards.

