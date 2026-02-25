PTA to Launch GIS-Based Web Portal for Monitoring Telecom Coverage & Service Quality

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced plans to develop a GIS-based web portal aimed at strengthening oversight of telecom network coverage, infrastructure deployment, and service quality across the country.

The initiative will integrate geographic information systems (GIS) with telecom performance data, creating a centralized digital platform to monitor sector-wide operations more effectively.

According to the regulator, the proposed portal will collect and organize network data from telecom operators nationwide, including remote and underserved regions such as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. By mapping infrastructure and coverage patterns, the system is expected to provide regulators with a clearer picture of regional connectivity gaps.

The platform will allow the PTA to visualize telecom towers, coverage footprints, and key service performance indicators through interactive digital maps. Officials say this will help identify disparities in service availability, monitor quality-of-service trends, and track infrastructure expansion in real time.

In addition to mapping capabilities, the portal is expected to incorporate analytical tools to support policy formulation and future network planning. The move is seen as part of broader efforts to enhance regulatory transparency, improve decision-making, and ensure more consistent service standards for consumers.

The project will be managed from PTA headquarters in Islamabad, reflecting the authority’s continued focus on digital transformation and more data-driven oversight of Pakistan’s telecom sector.

